DENVER (CBS4) — A group of protesters took over all lanes of traffic on some downtown streets Friday night in a march against police brutality.
CBS4 found the group walking northbound on Washington Street at Colfax Avenue. A banner warned of “Killer Cops” was carried by those at the front of the crowd.READ MORE: Protesters Gather At Colorado State Capitol; Hancock Orders Denver Municipal Buildings To Close Early
The Denver Police Department made no arrests in relation to the march, a spokesperson, Jay Casillas, confirmed Saturday.
A man arrested at the State Capitol preceding the protest was not affiliated with the event, Trooper Ivan Alvarado of the Colorado State Patrol confirmed Saturday. Radio traffic overheard by CBS4 during the arrest speculated about that possibility. Alvarado, however, said that 27-year-old man was turned over to Denver PD on outstanding warrants and possession of burglary tools.
The State Capitol is under the jurisdiction of the state patrol.
READ MORE: Protesters Demand Police Accountability, Inside And Outside Derek Chauvin’s Courtroom
A Facebook post by the Denver Action Network displayed flyers for two separate events beginning Friday night and invited attendees. The first was labeled a “Vigil For Lives Lost To Police Terrorism.” The second flyer advertised a Black Lives Matter overnight sit-in at the Capitol, scheduled to end at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Denver Action Network supports “Building Autonomy & Spreading Anarchy!” according to the profile on its Facebook page. It also promoted a gathering last weekend at Cheesman Park. Homeowners and residents in the area awoke the following morning to Antifa-related graffiti sprayed on their property.
A plaque outside the governor’s mansion was damaged as well.MORE NEWS: PHOTOS: Cheesman Park Homes & Governor’s Mansion Vandalized