ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after the robbery and shooting in the parking lot of a Wing Slingers restaurant in Arapahoe County earlier this week. It happened on Monday at 7475 East Iliff Avenue.
Police said three suspects robbed a woman and gunpoint and fired shots. A FedEx driver who happened to be in the area was shot in the foot and rushed to the hospital.
The 16-year-old suspect is now being held on suspicion of attempted murder, assault, menacing and robbery. Because of his age, his name and photo are not available.
There was no word on the other two suspects involved in the robbery.