COVID In Colorado: CU Boulder Study Shows How Asymptomatic People Spread Disease, Act As 'Super Carriers'As younger Coloradans consider whether they get vaccinated, a study at the University of Colorado Boulder shows the potential for asymptomatic people to spread disease.

'Forever Chemicals' Levels In Frisco Drinking Water Would Be Illegal In Three Other States, Residents 'Shocked'A CBS4 Investigates analysis of public testing data has found levels of perfluoroalkyl substances - commonly known as forever chemicals - in Frisco's drinking water would be above the safe limits set in Vermont, Massachusetts, and New York. The levels would also trigger further testing requirements in Michigan.

Colorado's Comeback: Fans Return For Concerts At Red RocksConcerts are back at Red Rocks after a long intermission. The iconic music venue opened Thursday for the first concert of the season.

'I Am Blessed': Mother Who Nearly Lost Life To COVID While Pregnant Celebrates Life, Encourages VaccineOne year after nearly losing her life to COVID while pregnant, 38-year-old Veronica Markley is hoping her story of survival encourages others to mask up and get vaccinated.

COVID Restrictions: Some Question Colorado's Limits On Graduation CeremoniesMany Colorado high schools are planning to hold graduation ceremonies this spring, but some families are finding out they won't be able to get very many tickets because of the coronavirus pandemic.

State-Sanctioned Citizen Committee To Monitor SuncorLast week, Suncor Energy was found to meet environmental standards. Now, a group of people living in that area have created a state-sanctioned citizen committee to monitor the refinery.