EVANS, Colo. (CBS4) — A mother and father in Evans are facing felony child abuse charges after doctors determined their 3-month-old baby had broken bones all over his body and internal bleeding in his brain. Raphael Engwongwo, 23 of Evans, and Cheyanne Villa, 27 of Greeley, were arrested this week.
In November 2020, the infant was brought to the UC Health Medical Center Emergency Room in Greeley and was being treated for seizures. When medical staff learned the extent of his injuries, he was flown via helicopter to Children's Hospital in Aurora. The baby spent several weeks at Children's Hospital, but he suffered irreversible brain damage. Prosecutors say the child will face significant challenges for the rest of his life.
The baby recovered to the point where he could be released and is in the custody of Child Protective Services.
Investigators say it was a very complex and difficult child abuse case.
Villa is facing two child abuse charges for causing serious bodily injury and for failing to seek treatment. She is also charged with tampering with a witness, tampering with evidence and false reporting.
Engwongwo was charged with child abuse for failing to seek treatment, causing serious bodily injury, and false reporting.