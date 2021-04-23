(CBS4) – The NBA’s most valuable player race is coming down to its final weeks and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is one of the top candidates for the award. If he wins, he will become the first Nuggets player in franchise history to win the award and the first center since Shaquille O’Neal in 1999-2000 season.
Jokic is averaging 26.4 points, 11 rebounds, and 8.7 assists in the 58 games the Nuggets gave played this season. His historic play has caught the eye of NBA champion Jeremy Lin who believes Jokic deserves to be this year’s MVP.
“What he’s doing is ridiculous. The end of the season will be interesting. He’s definitely a front runner right now and Denver is playing really well,” Lin told Emmet Ryan with BallinEurope.
Lin also said the only other player he would put into consideration for the award is two-time MVP Stephen Curry. The Golden State Warriors guard is averaging a career-high 31.1 points and just finished a scoring streak where he scored 30 or more points in 11 consecutive games.
“What he’s doing is historic,” Lin said.
Jokic’s other biggest competition is Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid who is averaging 30 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists but Embiid has missed 18 games this season, while Jokic has started every game for the Nuggets.
“There are good candidates on the Sixers and the Jazz but, to me, it’s still Jokic,” Lin said.
The Denver Nuggets (38-20) will go on the road to play the Golden State Warriors (29-30) at 8 p.m. Friday.