NEDERLAND, Colo. (CBS4)– The Nederland Police Department is warning the community, especially dog owners, about a moose around town. The animal could be around good feeding areas such as willow and aspen trees.
Keep your dogs on a leash and give her plenty of room if you spot her. She could be a bit cranky after an encounter with a couple of dogs last weekend.
One way to tell if a moose is upset is if their ears are pinned to the back of their head or they’re making huffing noises. Be sure to always give wildlife their space.