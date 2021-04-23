CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
NEDERLAND, Colo. (CBS4)– The Nederland Police Department is warning the community, especially dog owners, about a moose around town. The animal could be around good feeding areas such as willow and aspen trees.

A picture of a moose (credit: Getty)

Keep your dogs on a leash and give her plenty of room if you spot her. She could be a bit cranky after an encounter with a couple of dogs last weekend.

One way to tell if a moose is upset is if their ears are pinned to the back of their head or they’re making huffing noises. Be sure to always give wildlife their space.

