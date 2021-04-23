CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Broomfield News, Colorado News, Coronavirus

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– There is a push to get 16 to 18-year-olds vaccinated in the Boulder Valley School District. That’s why the City and County of Broomfield and King Soopers are hosting a large COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

(credit: CBS)

The clinic is next Thursday, April 29 at the First Bank Center in Broomfield. Teenagers must have an appointment and appointments will be open on Monday. Spaces are limited.

LINKS: BVSD COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Registration | BVSD Website | Boulder Community Health COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

