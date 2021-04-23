BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– There is a push to get 16 to 18-year-olds vaccinated in the Boulder Valley School District. That’s why the City and County of Broomfield and King Soopers are hosting a large COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
The clinic is next Thursday, April 29 at the First Bank Center in Broomfield. Teenagers must have an appointment and appointments will be open on Monday. Spaces are limited.
LINKS: BVSD COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Registration | BVSD Website | Boulder Community Health COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments