City Of Aurora Has Open Spots At Weekend COVID Vaccine ClinicsThe City of Aurora has availability at its COVID-19 vaccination clinics this weekend. There are spots available on both Saturday and Sunday.

COVID Vaccination Push Targets Those Coloradans Still UncertainSurveys show about 17% of Americans aren't sure if they'll get vaccinated.

Broomfield Hosts COVID Vaccine Clinic For Boulder Valley School District Students, FamiliesThere is a push to get 16 to 18-year-olds vaccinated in the Boulder Valley School District.

COVID In Colorado: Teenagers Interested In 'Simmering Down The Virus' Get Vaccinated, Others On The FenceColorado has focused on educating vaccine hesitant communities, often people of color. However, doctors say there's also some hesitancy among younger groups.

COVID In Colorado: CU Boulder Study Shows How Asymptomatic People Spread Disease, Act As 'Super Carriers'As younger Coloradans consider whether they get vaccinated, a study at the University of Colorado Boulder shows the potential for asymptomatic people to spread disease.

'Forever Chemicals' Levels In Frisco Drinking Water Would Be Illegal In Three Other States, Residents 'Shocked'A CBS4 Investigates analysis of public testing data has found levels of perfluoroalkyl substances - commonly known as forever chemicals - in Frisco's drinking water would be above the safe limits set in Vermont, Massachusetts, and New York. The levels would also trigger further testing requirements in Michigan.