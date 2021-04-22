'We're Really Excited': Denver Broncos GM George Paton Is Confident Going Into NFL DraftThe 2021 NFL Draft is one week away and the Denver Broncos new general manager George Paton is confident that with the ninth overall pick, the team is going to end up with a player who will make an immediate impact.

Ted Cruz Says MLB Moving All-Star Game To Denver 'Makes No Sense'The Republican senator from Texas said in a segment on Fox News that the decision is "dangerous" and he thinks a "backlash is building."

Zurich Classic Preview: Can Jon Rahm And Ryan Palmer Defend Title At TPC Louisiana?The PGA Tour returns to TPC Louisiana this week for the Zurich Classic, one of the game's more unique events.

Nikola Jokic Scores 25, Leads Denver Nuggets To 'Proud Win' Over Portland Trail BlazersNikola Jokic scored 25 points and made three key free throws down the stretch to give the Denver Nuggets a 106-105 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Snow Flurries Don't Bother Rockies In 6-3 Win Over Astros At Coors FieldAustin Gomber got his first victory for the Colorado Rockies, allowing two hits over six innings to beat the Astros 6-3 on a wintry Wednesday afternoon.