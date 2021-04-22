COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– Last week, Suncor Energy was found to meet environmental standards. Now, a group of people living in that area have created a state-sanctioned citizen committee to monitor the refinery.
The committee was allocated $1.7 million to keep track of releases and flares from the refinery. This has happened a handful of times in the past year, resulting in a clay-like substance raining down on homes and cars.
The monitoring period will last one full year.
