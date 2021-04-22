(CBS4) – Rep. Jason Crow is speaking in support of re-introducing a bill that would give gun violence victims the ability to hold manufacturers and dealers responsible for damages resulting from the criminal or unlawful misuse of a firearm. The Democrat who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District took part in a virtual press conference on Thursday.

After Jessica Ghawi was killed in the Aurora theater shooting, her parents went bankrupt in their attempt to sue the ammunition dealer who sold $4,000 worth of weapons without a background check. After losing their lawsuit, the family owed over $200,000 in legal fees.

“I am home to some of the nation’s most horrific shootings, from Columbine to the Aurora theater shooting to STEM School and others,” Crow stated. “When I talk to those families, when I talk to the victims and survivors, they have no recourse, they have no avenues to go to, these companies, these manufacturers these ammo dealers who are negligent.”

The Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act would repeal the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which prohibits civil actions against a firearm or ammunition manufacturer, seller, importer, dealer, or trade association for damages resulting from the criminal or unlawful misuse of a firearm.

Crow said he owes it to the people of Colorado to make sure these companies no longer have blanket immunity.