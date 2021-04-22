DENVER (CBS4)– Día del Niño is an annual celebration of children. This year the Mexican Cultural Center is partnering with many museums and arts organizations for online educational programming.
This Sunday, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science is one of several museums to be offering free admission and special programming for children. The free admission includes the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, Denver Art Museum, Clyfford Still Museum, History Colorado and Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art.
"This day recognizes the children. It pays respect to their importance in our society as well as endorses their well-being as children," said Ericka Hernandez with the Mexican Cultural Center.
This Sunday, families can get in free to museums and cultural centers with a timed ticket.
LINKS: Denver Museum of Nature and Science | Denver Art Museum | Clyfford Still Museum | History Colorado | Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art