WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — A 15-year-old Basset Hound/Beagle mix named Solo is in the wrong hands.

Caroline Wilson’s friends took Solo for a ride in a navy blue 2006 Subaru Forrester last Friday. They stopped at Tropical Smoothie at 73rd Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

“They had a conversation on whether they should leave her in the car or one of them should stay,” Wilson told CBS4’s Conor McCue, “and they decided that they were going in for one minute. They did that, and a man jumped in the car and took her with him with the car.”

Solo was sitting in the front seat.

“They think that he was waiting around the parking lot waiting for someone to leave their car running,” Wilson said.

Wilson spoke to CBS4 as she handed out fliers to fans at Coors Field on Saturday.

Wednesday, the Westminster Police Department distributed photos of two people it declared as the suspects in the thefts. The pictures were taken from surveillance video from inside a business in the area where the vehicle was stolen, WPD stated in its press release.

The Subaru has yellow license plates from North Carolina. It has a ski rack, too.

Both suspects are males.

Wilson has owned Solo since she was 5 years old.

“Not having her here just feels like there’s a part of me gone,” she said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Westminster PD at (303) 658-4360. A $2,000 reward for information is being offered by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, (720) 913-7867, also.