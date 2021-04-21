BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder’s District Attorney, Michael Dougherty, announced dozens of new charges he plans to file against the suspect in the King Soopers shooting nearly one month ago. Ten people died on March 22 after investigators say the suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, opened fire in the middle of the day.
Until now, the suspect faced 10 counts of first degree murder, one count for each victim: 20-year-old Denny Stong; 23-year-old Neven Stanisic; 25-year-old Rikki Olds; 49-year-old Tralona Bartkowiak; 51-year-old Teri Leiker; 51-year-old Eric Talley; 59-year-old Suzanne Fountain; 61-year-old Kevin Mahoney; 62-year-old Lynn Murray; and 65-year-old Jody Waters.
Dougherty's office says it will file 43 more charges, including 20 counts of attempted murder for other victims in the store and in the parking lot and 10 counts of having a prohibited large capacity magazine.
Alissa “unlawfully sold, transferred or possessed a large capacity magazine. Further, the defendant possessed the large capacity magazine during the commission of a felony or a crime of violence, namely: murder in the first degree and criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree,” read the charge released Wednesday night.
Alissa is in police custody at an undisclosed location after receiving death threats while at the Boulder County jail.
Dougherty will provide an update on what happens next in the court process at 10 a.m. outside the Boulder Justice Center. Watch CBSN for the live update from prosecutors at 10 a.m. Thursday.