BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty will provide an update to the ongoing investigation and prosecution in last month’s deadly shooting at the King Soopers on Thursday morning. Ten people were killed at the grocery store at 3600 Table Mesa Drive on March 22.
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and remains in custody.
The 10 victims of the King Soopers store shooting are 20-year-old Denny Stong; 23-year-old Neven Stanisic; 25-year-old Rikki Olds; 49-year-old Tralona Bartkowiak; 51-year-old Teri Leiker; 51-year-old Eric Talley; 59-year-old Suzanne Fountain; 61-year-old Kevin Mahoney; 62-year-old Lynn Murray; and 65-year-old Jody Waters.
Dougherty will provide an update on what happens next in the court process at 10 a.m. outside the Boulder Justice Center. Watch CBSN for the live update from prosecutors at 10 a.m. Thursday.