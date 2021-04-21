DENVER (CBS4) – A weather system that was expected to push through the Front Range late Wednesday arrived on time but with a little more strength than originally thought. Some places in the foothills outside of Denver have already seen up to 3 inches of snow and another 3 inches could fall in some spots before Thursday morning.
Because the sun is now down and temperatures are below freezing that means some tough travel will continue and it could even become a bit more widespread. Due to this the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for locations in the foothills until 3 a.m. Thursday.