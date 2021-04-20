DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has released a statement regarding the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial for the murder of George Floyd. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty on all counts in last summer’s death of Floyd.

Chauvin, 45, was found guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Hancock released this statement, “This was the correct verdict. George Floyd received justice today, our community received justice today and the people received justice today. George Floyd’s death sparked a long-overdue reckoning on race in our country. This trial, and this guilty verdict, may be just one step toward reconciliation, but it is a powerful moment for the cause of equal justice in our society. We have much work still to do, and that march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge is still far from done, but this is certainly a victory for that mission.

“I again call on our faith and community leaders and groups to provide a safe space and outlet for our residents who want to share their thoughts and emotions following this trial, and thank those who have already committed to do so. People need be heard and have a way to process this event, so let’s have those frank conversations, no matter how difficult they may be, and promote our collective healing.”

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen released this statement in regards to the verdict, “I respect the judicial process and hope this verdict allows our community and nation to begin to heal.”

“Since the horrific killing of George Floyd, the Denver Police Department has listened and learned from our community and continues working to build relationships where we demonstrate how we value those we serve.”

“We remain committed to finding the best ways to ensure policing in Denver is safe and equitable for all. I believe we have made meaningful progress in the nearly 11 months since his death, but there is more work to be done. Working together as a community is essential to reaching those goals.”