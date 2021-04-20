DENVER (CBS4) – Levitt Pavilion officials announced they will host 10 free concerts starting in May. The first concert will feature Pimps of Joytime with Kellindo on May 14.
Organizers say they are excited to host again after shuttering for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The venue lost $2 million in revenue because of it.
Officials ask the public to consider donating or upgrade their experience to VIP to help the venue continue operating. They also launched their Comeback Fund in hopes of raising $2,500 for the season.
The venue is expected to host 3,800 people while abiding by health and safety guidelines which include four-person pod seating. Reservations are required.
“We understand the healing power of music especially when it’s combined with community building. We are looking forward to having everyone back on our lawn singing and dancing together this summer,” said Chris Zacher, Executive Director.
The venue shared the following lineup:
May 14th – Pimps of Joytime with Kellindo*
May 15th – Rock de Mayo (Latin rock band festival)**
May 21st – Devotchka with Nina de Freitas and Adam Cayton-Holland*
May 23- Central City Opera 2021 Festival Kickoff
May 28th – Dustbowl Revival
May 29th – Joe Hertler and the Rainbow Seekers
May 30- Mike Love with Cas Haley
June 4th – Neoma**
June 5th – Flobots with Brothers of Brass
Sept 18th – Cool Vibes Reggae Fest
* – Live Nation & Levitt Pavilion Denver Co-Presents
** – Band performs in Spanish and English / La banda actúa en español e inglés