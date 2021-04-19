WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County Coroner’s Office identified the man killed by police on Saturday morning as 60-year-old Smoky Lynn Crockett. Investigators say Crockett lived in Aristocrat Ranches, north of Fort Lupton, near where the shooting happened.
Police responded to a call of an armed disturbance around 8:45 a.m. A woman called 911 to say there was a man with a gun who wouldn’t let her leave her home and threatened to kill her.
Investigators say responding officers ordered Crockett to drop his weapon. After several minutes of interacting with Crockett, police opened fire and Crockett was pronounced dead just after 9:30 a.m.
It’s unclear which agency was directly responsible for the shooting. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office, along with Fort Lupton, Dacono and Greeley police departments responded to the scene.
The incident remains under investigation by the Weld County Critical Incident Response Team. A final manner and cause of death await autopsy and laboratory reports.
Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to call Det. John Kinne with the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9603.