(CBS4) – Colorado Congressman Ken Buck applauded a decision to reinstate the Parler App in Apple’s app store. Buck and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) sent a letter to Apple in March “demanding answers about why Apple removed Parler from the App Store.”

In the letter to Buck and Lee, Apple says it reached out to Parler developers to discuss their violations of Apple’s guidelines on Jan. 8.

“The volume and types of prohibited content available in the Parler app further indicated that Parler also was out of compliance with Guideline 1.2 since their moderation practices were clearly inadequate to protect users from this harmful and dangerous content,” Apple stated in the letter.

The company said the app also violated another guideline on “objectional content,” which states apps should not include discriminatory or offensive content.

App developers initially did not supply a “sufficient plan” to better adhere to the guidelines, Apple says. The app was then removed from the digital store.

On April 19, Apple replied to Buck and Lee after multiple, “substantial conversations” with Parler developers to bring it up to Apple’s guidelines. Following those conversations, Apple reinstated the app on April 14.

On March 31, @SenMikeLee and I sent a letter demanding answers about why Apple removed Parler from the App Store. 🚨Today, we received a response: Parler will be reinstated on the App Store. Huge win for free speech. pic.twitter.com/FQBDSSSFGk — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) April 19, 2021

“Apple’s decision to reinstate Parler on the App Store is a huge win for free speech,” Buck said. “I am proud of the work that Senator Lee and I were able to accomplish here. It’s time for Amazon and Google to follow Apple’s lead and stop the censorship of Parler.”