LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – The 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office says it is calling for an official review of the arrest of Karen Garner on June 26, 2020. The arrest drew widespread criticism after Garner’s attorney announced an excessive force lawsuit against the Loveland Police Department.

Garner, 73, whose attorney says suffers from dementia and sensory aphasia, was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $13 worth of merchandise from a Walmart.

District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin’s office said on Monday investigating agencies agreed to an independent criminal review of the arrest.

“The investigation will be led by Fort Collins Police Services and will be assisted, as needed, by investigative staff from the District Attorney’s Office and other partner agencies, including the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which will also assess the matter,” said McLaughlin’s office.

In video from a body-worn camera on the responding police officer, the officer is heard trying to get Garner to stop. When he catches up to her, she continues to walk, but eventually stops. She refuses to talk to him, and the officer grabs Garner to detain her.

The two struggle, and Garner is forced to the ground and restrained. Her attorney says she was hogtied and kept saying “I’m going home.” A struggle continued, and Garner’s attorney says her arm was broken and shoulder separated at that point.

Loveland Police Chief Robert Ticer told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas he was unaware of Garner’s injuries until he saw the lawsuit.

“We will have an independent investigation. We will have the lawsuit to work through. And, to be frank with you, we were not aware of the serious bodily injury. That was first brought to our attention yesterday,” Ticer said.

The primary officer involved was put on administrative leave, while the others involved were moved to administrative duties.