By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Tours at Empower Field at Mile High will soon be available again. The Colorado Sports Hall of Fame says tours will resume April 29.

The organization says tours in April and May will be shorter, and tours are subject to be canceled at any time with a full refund if COVID-19 numbers climb.

A general view of the stadium before a game between the Denver Broncos and the New Orleans Saints on November 29, 2020, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. No fans were admitted to the game. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The tours give fans a behind-the-scenes look of places many never see. A guide will lead you on a half-mile walk with stops at locker rooms, Thunder’s stall, the end zones and press center.

Tickets are $20 for seniors, military members and children 6 years to 12 years old. Adult tickets cost $25.

