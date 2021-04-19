DENVER (CBS4)– Fans of the Colorado Symphony Orchestra can attend a live concert with the music of John Williams at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The two limited-capacity performances are scheduled for May 23 and May 25.
CSO resident conductor Christopher Dragon and the symphony's full ensemble make their summer debut for their first live performances with audiences this year.
Audiences will be treated to the iconic music of legendary film composer John Williams with selections with Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Indiana Johns, Superman, Harry Potter, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and more.
Tickets go on sale on Friday morning.
Capacity for the performances will be limited to 2,500 with continued use of masks recommended. Masks are required inside restrooms, and any indoor area at Red Rocks.
Additional Information from CSO:
General Admission tickets in the Visible and CityPop sections start at $70 while General Admission tickets in the Jeep & Coca-Cola sections start at $55.
EVENT INFORMATION:
What: The Music of John Williams
Where: Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre
When: SUN May 23 and TUE May 25, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.
Doors: 6:00 p.m.
Tickets: Available FRI April 23, 2021 at 10 a.m.