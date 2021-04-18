DENVER(CBS)- A strong blast of cold Arctic air is sinking south into the northern half of the United States. This will bring colder temperatures, blustery winds and more snow to the Front Range.
There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place for the entire northern Front Range of Colorado Monday afternoon thru Tuesday morning. Denver could see 3 to 6 inches of snow.
The cold front should initially move thru Denver between 7am and 10am Monday. With wind, cold and clouds.
Snow should follow the Front by lunch time with the bulk of the snow hitting late afternoon into Monday night.
Highs for Monday across the Front Range, Denver and the northeastern plains will be in the morning near 40 degrees and then drop into the middle 30s by afternoon.
More snow with a second surge of Arctic air is expected again on Wednesday with several inches of additional snow possible.