WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Winter Park Resort announced a $40,000 donation on Thursday to Grand County Search and Rescue. The resort raised the money from its uphill skiing program.
“Thousands of people venture out in our mountains and wilderness every year, and when search and rescue services are needed, it’s a relief to us and to adventurers of all abilities to know there are people who are trained and ready to help,” said Sky Foulkes, president and COO of Winter Park Resort.
Grand County Search and Rescue relies on volunteers to carry out its mission. The organization depends on community donations to help cover the cost of administration, training, equipment and search operations.