(CBS4/CNN) — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was the only member of the Colorado Congressional delegation to vote against three bipartisan “suspension bill” designed to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, combat predatory scamming, and facilitate small business loans.
Thursday night, Rep. Lauren Boebert voted against the bipartisan National Marrow Donor Program, the bipartisan Protecting Seniors from Emergency Scams Act, and the bipartisan Protecting Indian Tribes from Scams Act.
Boebert and Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene were the only two members of Congress to vote no on reauthorizing the National Marrow Donor Program, which overwhelmingly passed the House in a 415-2 vote on Thursday night.
"I'm not voting for bills that don't go through committee and add hundreds of millions of dollars to the national debt. I'm done spending away our children's future, voting on sesame seeds, and whatever else Pelosi wants while we have a humanitarian crises at our border," Boebert tweeted Friday.
Greene claimed that “Nothing in this bill prevents the funding of aborted fetal tissue by taxpayers.”
The program keeps an inventory of cord blood and a database of bone marrow donors for matches with patients diagnosed with leukemia and other fatal blood diseases and is not related to the fetal tissue argument raised by Greene or the argument raised by Boebert.
