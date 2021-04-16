(CBS4) — Three men have been indicted in 12 armed robberies at Home Depot, Harbor Freight, Murdoch’s, Target and Big R Stores across the Denver metro area. Investigators say the trio stole expensive tools and equipment from retail stores at gunpoint, then sold the merchandise on Facebook Marketplace.
The suspects are identified as Kevin Cervantes-Rodriguez, 23, of Lakewood, Justin Romero, 39, of Lakewood, and Antonio Guevara, 24, Denver. Together they are facing three dozen charges, including aggravated robbery, conspiracy and racketeering.
The three defendants are linked to armed robberies at these locations:
- Jan. 7 – Big R Store in Elizabeth
- Jan. 8 – Murdoch’s in Longmont
- Jan. 28 – Harbor Freight in Lakewood
- Jan. 30 – Harbor Freight in Thornton
- Jan. 30 – Home Depot in Golden
- Jan. 31 – Home Depot in Aurora
- Feb. 1 – Murdoch’s in Castle Rock
- Feb. 4 – Home Depot in Aurora
- Feb. 7 – Murdoch’s in Douglas County
- Feb. 12 – Big R Store in Elizabeth
- Feb. 16 – Big R Store in Thornton
- Feb. 18 – Target in Highlands Ranch