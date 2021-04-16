DENVER (CBS4) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado continues to increase. On Friday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 500 people hospitalized with the virus in the state, the largest number since February 5.
The 7-day average positivity rate among COVID-19 tests in Colorado is 5.71%. The state reported 2,260 new cases of the virus on Friday.READ MORE: Permanent Memorial To Honor King Soopers Shooting Victims In Planning Stages
So far, nearly a quarter of the state’s population is fully immunized against COVID-19. There are currently 1,316 vaccine providers across the state.
CDPHE updates COVID-19 data each day at covid19.colorado.gov/data.
COVID-19 Data as of 4 p.m. Friday:READ MORE: Matthew Fry Charged With Manslaughter, Arson In Deadly Apartment Explosion In Greeley
Vaccines (Phase 1A & 1B):
- 1,316 Total Vaccine Providers
- 2,276,093 People Immunized with One Dose (40% of state population)
- 1,391,781 People Fully Immunized (24% of state population)
- 3,316,015 Cumulative Doses Distributed
- 3,537,548 Cumulative Doses Administered
Testing:
- 39,222 tests conducted on April 15 with 5.71% positivity rate (7-day moving average)
- 4.95% daily positivity rate on April 15
Hospital Data:MORE NEWS: Restauranteurs, Artists, Casa Bonita Fans Team Up To Help Shape Future Of Landmark After Bankruptcy Filing
- 500 Patients currently hospitalized, 87% of facilities reporting (+12)
- 51 Patients under investigation for probable cases, not lab confirmed (-2)
- 70 Patients discharged/transferred in past 24 hours (+1)
- 7% Facilities anticipating staff shortages within next week (+1)
- 1% Facilities anticipating PPE shortages within next week (+0)
- 4% Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages within next week (+1)
- 32% Critical care ventilators in use (+0)
Case Summary:
- 487,578 cases (+2,260)
- 2,512 Variants of concern (-282)
- 88 Variants under investigation (+49)
- 26,703 hospitalized (+42)
- 2,826,461 tested (+8,739)
- 7,436,448 test encounters (+46,413)
- 6,186 deaths among cases (+9)
- 6,330 deaths due to COVID-19 (+11)
- 4,609 outbreaks (+13)