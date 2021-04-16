DENVER (CBS4) — The Colorado Avalanche postponed all games through next Thursday due to several COVID cases in the organization. April 21 is target date for the team’s return to practice.
The Avalanche released the following statement:
“The National Hockey League announced today that, as a result of a third Colorado Avalanche Player entering the NHL’s COVID Protocols earlier today, the team’s games tonight and Sunday vs. Los Angeles as well as April 20 against St. Louis will be postponed. Pending test results in the coming days, it is expected that the Avalanche will be able to re-open their facilities for practice on Wednesday, April 21, with a return to game action on April 22 vs. St. Louis. The decision was made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups.”
“The Avalanche organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies.”