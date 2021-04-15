(CBS4) – Denver International Airport is getting a new nonstop flight to Europe. On Thursday Air France announced new nonstop service from DIA to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.
Sales start on Thursday in what will be the first flights ever in or out of DIA for Air France, although the service’s launch is “contingent on changes to travel bans currently in effect which do not allow non-essential travel between the United States and Europe” due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Flights are scheduled to operate three days a week and service begins on July 2.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock called the announcement “tremendous news.”
“These new flights directly reflect the work we have done to position Denver as a global city. With nonstop service to Paris, Air France is supporting our economic recovery with jobs and an investment in our region’s tourism and hospitality industry,” Hancock said in a prepared statement.
“We know people everywhere are eager to travel safely, and Air France is just as eager to provide them the opportunity to travel the world,” said Stéphane Ormand of Air France KLM.