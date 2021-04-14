DENVER (CBS4)– After a year of twists and turns during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s time for Red Rocks to welcome visitors once again for its Yoga on the Rocks, Film on the Rocks, and SnowShape Ski Season Fitness. Tickets for those events go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

Last year, those events returned for an abbreviated season with restrictions on capacity and social distancing measures.

Yoga on the Rocks will run Saturday and Sunday mornings from June through August.

SnowShape will return for a 4-week winter fitness series in September and October to help you get back in sliding and gliding shape ahead of the 2021-2022 ski season.

Film on the Rocks returns for its 22nd season with a combination of drive-in and in-venue options. Drive-ins begin in May and car packages include snacks. In-venue screenings will return later in the summer.

“Everyone in Colorado knows how special summertime is and we couldn’t be happier to announce the return of the most popular series available to Red Rocks fans,” said Red Rocks spokesman Brian Kitts in a statement. “Film on the Rocks and our fitness programs should give Coloradans real reason to start celebrating summer.”

Film on the Rocks Drive-in Schedule:

Week One (5/26-5/31)

• Wednesday, May 25 — DIRTY DANCING

• Thursday, May 27 — JAWS

• Friday, May 28 — ENTER THE DRAGON

• Saturday, May 29 — THE SANDLOT

• Sunday, May 30 — BEETLEJUICE

• Monday, May 31 — ALIENS

Week Two (6/2-6/6)

• Wednesday, June 2 — PEE-WEE’S BIG ADVENTURE

• Thursday, June 3 — DON’T TELL MOM THE BABYSITTER’S DEAD

• Friday, June 4 — THE AVENGERS

• Saturday, June 5 — COMING TO AMERICA

• Sunday, June 6 — FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Week Three (6/9-6/13)

• Wednesday, June 9 — LA BAMBA

• Thursday, June 10 — MOULIN ROUGE

• Friday, June 11 — BLACK PANTHER

• Saturday, June 12 — THE LOST BOYS

• Sunday, June 13 — GOLDENEYE

Week Four (6/16-6/20)

• Wednesday, June 16 — DO THE RIGHT THING

• Thursday, June 17 — LEGALLY BLONDE

• Friday, June 18 — RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK

• Saturday, June 19 — INDEPENDENCE DAY

• Sunday, June 20 — THE SHINING

In Amphitheater schedule includes:

• Monday, July 12 – CASINO ROYALE

• Monday, July 19 – JURASSIC PARK

• Monday, August 2– THE PRINCESS BRIDE

Additional Information from Red Rocks:

Events are still subject to reduced capacities and COVID-related rules may apply, subject to changing health advisories. Tickets for all events go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday April 16. Visit the new www.redrocksonline.com for more information.