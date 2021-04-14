VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Town of Vail reminds residents to consider flood insurance as the ski season wraps up and snowmelt begins. Spring runoff typically peaks between late May and mid-June.
“As of April 14, Vail snowpack levels are at 52% of normal, while Copper Mountain, which is indicative of the Vail Pass area, is at 71% of normal as shown on Eagle River Water & Sanitation District’s snow water equivalent graphs,” the town stated online.
The town says it’s best to prepare now due to a possible waiting period which could last 30 days.
Empty bags and sand will be available for free to residents and businesses. You’re asked to call the Public Works Department at 970-479-2158 for details.