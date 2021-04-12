DENVER (CBS4)– Students 16 and older at Thomas Jefferson High School can sign up for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The school is hosting a drive-thru and walk-up clinic on Saturday, April 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The clinic will be in the parking lot at the school. Parents or caregivers must attend with their student.
The COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be distributing Pfizer because that is the only one approved for 16 and older. Registration for students is open now. The second dose is scheduled for May 15.