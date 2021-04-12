(CBS4) — A new breed of transplant is coming to Colorado’s high country. It’s colorful, even flashy, and takes the bait every time.

That’s how the fishermen and fisherwomen of the late 1990’s tell it, anyhow.

The Golden trout of Central California enjoyed a limited run in Colorado previously. It’s going to make a comeback, if Colorado Parks and Wildlife has its way.

The glowy fish was stocked in Kelly Lake in State Forest State Park near Walden from the 1970s until 1993, according to a CPW press release. But being of the stream-spawning variety, they were unable to reproduce sufficiently on their own.

CPW thinks the species deserves support.

“Despite their short tenure in Kelly Lake,” stated CPW Northwest Region’s Randy Hampton in the press release, “the reputation of golden trout being a fun-to-catch and brightly colored fish lives on in the memory of area anglers.”

After five years of careful analysis and public input, CPW chose two nearby lakes, Jewel and Clear. Nearly 600 1.5-inch-long trout, a mix of golden and Colorado cutthroats, were stocked last fall via airplane.

“This was a collaboration between the park, the biological staff, and the public,” said Park Manager Joe Brand. “It took time to make sure this is done properly. Now we’re moving forward and everyone is very excited for this unique backcountry fishing opportunity.”

“Because golden trout aren’t effective at spawning in lake environments, additional stockings will take place to create a multi-year class fishery,” explained CPW Aquatic Biologist Kyle Battige. “We’ll sample the fish every few years to assess their health and growth. It’s anticipated that golden trout will live six to eight years in those lakes.”

If successful, the fish should reach eight inches in length in three years. Until then, CPW asks anglers to let them grow.

Both Clear and Jewel lakes are at about 11,000 feet elevation and require a three- and eight-mile hike to reach. A state parks pass is also required.

The species originated in the Upper Kern River drainage of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. It is the California State Fish.

CPW stated that a sparse number of golden trout can be found in other Colorado lakes.

The state record golden trout – weighing in at 3.75 pounds and measuring 22 1/2 inches – was caught in Kelly Lake by Donald O’Leary in 1979.