COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The COVID-19 vaccination site at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City opened Sunday for another week of vaccinations. It comes days after 11 people suffered adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the site.
The site normally operates Sunday-Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Centura Health, which operates the site at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs and Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo, says they are no longer offering that vaccine, and instead administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to Coloradans.
The 11 patients reported feeling nauseous and dizzy. Centura Health said that the Janssen COVID vaccine remains safe and effective and will continue to be administered in Centura's "ambulatory care and physician clinic settings," but not at the mass vaccination sites.
The health organization cites the national shortage of the vaccine and the adverse reactions on Wednesday.
“Out of an abundance of caution we were concerned about those reactions while you
are sitting in your car or driving home,” Peter Banko, CEO of Centura Health, told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.