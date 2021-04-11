DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Classroom Teachers Association says the Denver Public School district intends to end remote learning for some teachers before the end of April. A letter from the DCTA states teachers who live with a family member considered high risk or teachers with childcare issues are included in the group.
However, teachers who have high risk health issues can continue working remotely.
The letter adds it will be up to school principals to decide whether a teacher can continue working from home.
Teachers are expected to return to the classroom the week of April 26.
Elementary school students are currently in classrooms. As of early March, secondary students are in a hybrid learning model.
Teachers also started receiving vaccines in February.
An official comment from Denver Public Schools has not been released.