THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police identified the man they say was involved in a shooting with one of their officers Friday morning. Police want to find Raymond Michael James Quintana.
Police consider Quintana, 37, armed and dangerous.
TPD Dets have received an arrest warrant for the suspect involved in today's OIS. The suspect is still considered armed and dangerous with a handgun. If seen call 911 or the Thornton Police Tip-Line at 720-977-5069. Do
not attempt to contact #TPDOIS115thColo pic.twitter.com/p3ELZalL0W
— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) April 10, 2021
They responded to 9700 Welby Road, near Colorado Boulevard and Thornton Parkway for a burglary or menacing call. Police saw the suspect and say he pointed a gun at them and raw away.
They chased him, and the suspect later crashed at 115th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.
They tried to arrest him, but say Quintana again pointed a gun at them and ran away into a neighborhood. Police then fired shots at Quintana, but it’s not clear if they hit him.
The suspect then allegedly stole a Jeep and drove away. Police later found the Jeep, but not Quintana.
The search for the suspect prompted a shelter-in-place order for the surrounding area. Two schools were also placed on lockout status. The orders were lifted about two hours later.
Criminal history for Quintana includes multiple arrests in Denver spanning from 2010 to 2018 which include burglary, vehicular eluding and assault. He now faces charges including attempted first degree assault on an officer, felony menacing and burglary.
Quintana has multiple tattoos including the letter "Q" on the back of his neck.
If you know where Quintana is or have more information, police ask you call 911 or the Thornton Police tip line at 720-977-5069.