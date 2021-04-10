PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — He was well-known in the stands at Pittsburgh Pirates games. Phil Coyne is now being remembered as a long-time usher for the team, a huge fan and a beloved member of the community.

Family members say Coyne died Friday morning. He was 102.

It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the news of the passing of long-time usher Phil Coyne. Today, we remember the life and many fond moments we have all shared with Phil. Our deepest condolences to the Coyne family and the many friends Phil made throughout the years. pic.twitter.com/0CJyutXSZ1 — Pirates (@Pirates) April 9, 2021

Coyne was just shy of turning an amazing 103-years-old. He grew up in Oakland and had an extraordinary life.

In 2018, a plaque was dedicated to Coyne between Sections 26 and 27 at PNC Park, where he had worked since the ballpark opened in 2001.

Coyne joined the organization at just 18-years-old and his famous smile along the baseline endeared him to fans.

He retired shortly before turning 100.

The Pirates estimated Coyne had worked over 6,000 games at Forbes Field, Three Rivers Stadium and PNC Park.

His uniform and employee identification badge were donated to baseball’s Hall of Fame.

The Pirates have released this statement to the Coyne family and fans: