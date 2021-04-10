COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A clinic administering COVID-19 vaccines in El Paso County was told to pause its operations over concerns about vaccine storage. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says it issued Dr. Moma Health and Wellness a suspension notice meaning they will not receive doses until the investigation is complete.
CDPHE says El Paso County Public Health visited the clinic where they say storage protocols were not followed. The county then alerted the Joint Vaccine Task Force.
The clinic has administered nearly 4,000 vaccines, according to the Colorado Immunization Information System. An investigation is underway to determine whether the storage incident was isolated and whether the clinic followed protocols consistently.
“Health officials do not believe patients at this site have cause for concern but are in the process of determining whether those previously vaccinated at this location will need to re-initiate their vaccine series, as occasionally happens with similar occurrences involving other vaccines,” said the CDPHE in a news release.MORE NEWS: Alternate COVID-19 Vaccine Providers
More than 7,000 appointments were canceled at the clinic through May 8, including more 1,000 being for April 10. The state says those patients will be rescheduled.