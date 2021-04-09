BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — A celebration of life was held for Teri Leiker on Friday at the CU Events Center in Boulder. Leiker was among 10 people killed at a King Soopers grocery store on March 22. Leiker’s family said she was a huge University of Colorado fan.
Family, friends, coworkers, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold, Gov. Jared Polis, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, and others were present at the service to offer condolences and share memories.
Lieker’s family urged people to make donations in her name to the following:
- The Teri Leiker Memorial Marching Band Scholarship — which will be granted to a student with tons of school spirit.
- CU’s Best Buddies program which creates one-on-one friendships between students and members of the community with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Teri was an 11-year participant in the program.
- Teri was also a long-time participant in Special Olympics. To donate, visit specialolympicsco.org/give/.
- Via Mobility transported Teri thousands of times to and from her job at King Soopers. Donations can be made at viacolorado.org/give.
- Imagine Colorado provides support services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and helped Teri throughout her life. Visit imaginecolorado.org/donate.