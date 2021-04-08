CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – After a long snooze, bears are starting to wake up from their winter slumber. In northwest Douglas County, a bear recently triggered a security camera as it wandered around the neighborhood.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers ask homeowners to secure their trash and put bird feeders away in order to bearproof homes.

To learn more about CPW’s Bear Aware campaign, visit their website.

