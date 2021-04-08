COVID In Colorado: State Expands At-Home Testing Program To All Public-Facing WorkersThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment expanded its Binax At-Home rapid testing program to include all public-facing employees.

COVID Trauma, Uncertainty Could Have Lasting Impact On ColoradansThe uncertainty and length of the pandemic is taking a toll on Coloradans.

Is Your Radon Mitigation System Making Your Home More Dangerous?One in two homes in Colorado has dangerous levels of radon and the companies that test and mitigate for it in the state don't have to meet any state standards.

COVID In Colorado: Vaccinations Fuel Traveler Confidence, AAA Study FindsA new survey from AAA finds nearly half of Coloradans are comfortable taking a trip this spring.

Centura Health Continues To Use Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccines At Mass Vaccination Sites In Colorado After Adverse Reactions InvestigatedCentura Health will continue to operate other mass vaccination sites in Colorado that include Ball Arena in Denver and the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo where the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be administered.

Denver's Bar Max Requires Proof Of COVID Vaccination For Indoor ServiceBar Max in Denver is now open after being closed for much of the pandemic. Patrons can enjoy a cocktail inside only if they provide proof of vaccination.