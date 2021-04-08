DENVER (CBS4) – A new survey from AAA finds nearly half of Coloradans are comfortable taking a trip this spring. A quarter of Coloradans surveyed say they’re more comfortable traveling now because they are vaccinated against COVID-19.
"We knew from the beginning that the vaccine was the key to restoring travel confidence," said Skyler McKinley, regional director of public affairs for AAA. "What we didn't know was just how quickly demand would return. We're seeing the largest month-over-month bumps in travel inquiries since last March."
The survey found 47% of Coloradans are willing to travel, up from nearly 10% in January. A total of 400 Coloradans completed the survey in March.
Survey Key Findings among Coloradans:
- 60% plan to travel in 2021
- 46% of travelers will take their next 3-day trip before July.
- 70% say they would be traveling more if there was not a pandemic.
- 31% say new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention makes them more comfortable traveling
- 44% will be more comfortable traveling once they are fully vaccinated.
- 6% are unwilling to wear a mask in public during travel
- 48% would be encouraged by mask mandates to visit a destination.
AAA says the most popular travel destinations this time of year for Colorado travelers are national/state parks, beaches and major cities.