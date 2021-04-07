BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – The City and County of Broomfield, Boulder County and North Metro Water are asking residents to start reducing their water usage. The concern is lack of mountain snowpack.
Officials ask residents to water their lawns until later in the season, water in the evening and to use less water. They suggest setting sprinkler systems to start in May or June.
Other tips offered include setting sprinkler systems to five minute cycles for a total of 15 minutes; adjust settings when it rains; let grass grow longer to help retain soil moisture; don’t water roads or sidewalks; and fix sprinkler leaks.