BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Broomfield have arrested a man outside Broomfield Heights Middle School. Officers made the arrest after investigating a report of a man with a gun outside the school on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said that the man was identified by several kids/teens. Investigators said there is no danger to the community. No injuries have been reported.
The identity of the suspect and possible charges have not been released.
We have arrested an adult male. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending. No further at this time.
We have arrested an adult male. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending. No further at this time.

— Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) April 7, 2021