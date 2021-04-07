DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't miss the latest stories CBS4 is covering first in Colorado! Click to get the CBS Denver app now
By Jennifer McRae
Broomfield News

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Broomfield have arrested a man outside Broomfield Heights Middle School. Officers made the arrest after investigating a report of a man with a gun outside the school on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said that the man was identified by several kids/teens. Investigators said there is no danger to the community. No injuries have been reported.

The identity of the suspect and possible charges have not been released.

