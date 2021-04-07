CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Boulder News, King Soopers Shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) – The Boulder City Council has approved designating March 22 as a day of remembrance to honor the 10 people killed in the shooting at a supermarket last month. The Daily Camera reported that the declaration was read by Mayor Sam Weaver at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

BOULDER, CO – MARCH 26: A memorial is erected to those lost in a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on March 26, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. The shooting at the King Soopers Grocery on Monday left ten people dead, including one police officer. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)

The declaration refers to the belief that there are three deaths when people die — the last of which happens when someone’s name is spoken for the last time. By making each March 22 the Boulder Day of Remembrance, the city hopes to prevent that third death by asking residents to pause and remember those killed.

