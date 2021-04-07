DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't miss the latest stories CBS4 is covering first in Colorado! Click to get the CBS Denver app now
By Lisa Kohlbrenner
Filed Under:Castle Rock News

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman in Castle Rock got a surprise when she learned who, or what threw a rock at her vehicle’s windshield.

(credit: Castle Rock Police)

The Castle Rock Police Department said when the woman returned to her vehicle parked in downtown Castle Rock, she noticed that her windshield was cracked. The rock that was used was sitting nearby. Castle Rock police started investigating the incident as criminal mischief. Officers viewed surveillance video and found a big surprise– a flying crow caused the damage.

Watch as the bird drops the rock mid-flight, landing square on the windshield before the rock bounces to the hood of the car.

