CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman in Castle Rock got a surprise when she learned who, or what threw a rock at her vehicle’s windshield.
The Castle Rock Police Department said when the woman returned to her vehicle parked in downtown Castle Rock, she noticed that her windshield was cracked. The rock that was used was sitting nearby. Castle Rock police started investigating the incident as criminal mischief. Officers viewed surveillance video and found a big surprise– a flying crow caused the damage.READ MORE: Rikki Olds Remembered By Friends, Family During Memorial Service
When officers pulled the surveillance video, the culprit was found to be… a crow?! Watch as it drops the rock mid-flight, landing square on the windshield before bouncing to the hood of the car.READ MORE: Outbreak Forces Elbert County Government Building To Close Temporarily
(2/3) pic.twitter.com/NZZqbWtdRD
— Castle Rock Police (@CRPoliceCO) April 7, 2021
