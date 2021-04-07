COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park was put on hold on Wednesday afternoon after some patients experienced adverse side effects after receiving the shot. The site was using the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine Janssen on Wednesday.

The site is operated by Centura Health. Spokesperson Lindsay Radford said about 0.8% of the 1777 people who received the shot, or about 14 people, experienced an adverse reaction. She could not confirm what the side effects were.

Centura Health issued the following statement to CBS4:

“We saw a limited number of adverse reactions to the vaccine. We followed our protocols and in an abundance of caution, made the decision – in partnership with the state – to pause operations for the remainder of the day. Over 1,700 patients received their shots today, and the 640 patients who were unable to receive their vaccine this afternoon will automatically be rescheduled for Sunday, April 11, at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Our goal is to continue to vaccinate Coloradans as quickly as possible while keeping our patients’ safety at the forefront.”

It’s not clear whether the reactions were the results of allergies or reaction to a bad batch of vaccine. Radford said the reactions were “in-line with typical reactions,” according to medical experts.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Janssen is a one-dose COVID vaccine that was 63% effective in clinical trials. Possible side effects in the arm where the shot is given include pain, redness and swelling. Other side effects in the body may include tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea. The CDC said that side effects usually start within a day or two of getting the vaccine and should go away in a few days.