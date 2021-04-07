DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis’ office told CBS4 that the COVID-19 Dial “will evolve from a statewide public health order to locally-managed and local ordinances on April 16.” The dial was introduced last year as visual guide for coronavirus cases during the pandemic, ranging from caution to extreme risk.
The COVID-19 Dial 3.0 was introduced last month with less restrictive capacity limits for those counties with lower case levels.READ MORE: Wildlife Officials Stock 4 Million Walleye Fry At Cherry Creek State Park
Polis’ spokeswoman Shelby Wieman also told CBS4, “Until more Coloradans can get the vaccine, we must all continue to do our part, keeping ourselves and each other safe by wearing masks, staying six feet apart, and if you choose to gather with others, doing so outside in small groups.”READ MORE: Douglas County School District Board Of Education Announces 4 Finalists For Superintendent
Several counties in Colorado have moved into zones with fewer restrictions in the past weeks as COVID cases continue to drop in those counties and vaccinations increase. The move from the statewide COVID-19 Dial gives counties more control over local ordinances and restrictions.MORE NEWS: COVID Vaccine Clinic At Dick's Sporting Goods Park Put On Hold After Patients Experience Adverse Side Effects
Last week, Polis announced that the mask mandate in Colorado will remain in place through early May.