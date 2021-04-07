COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – An anonymous donor will give $33.5 million to Colorado College in hopes of “keeping that brilliance and spark bright for future generations.” It will be the largest contribution by an individual donor in the liberal arts school’s history.

The bequest is being given with the designation that the funds will support “future needs” of the school as well as go towards the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center on the college’s Colorado Springs campus.

School officials said in a news release that they are thrilled and humbled by the contribution.

“The donor who made this bequest for the future is showing gratitude for the powerful impact the college has on its students now — including our efforts toward antiracism and becoming more accessible — and entrusting CC to create even greater opportunities for thousands of students in the years ahead,” said Mike Edmonds, acting co-president.

“This donor, through their extraordinary bequest, will make a transformational difference for the future of the college and the Fine Arts Center. Their foresight and generosity inspires our entire community,” said Robert Moore, acting co-president.

The donor shared comments about the future gift in CC’s news release. That person said Colorado College “positively changes the lives of students” and helps “curious, creative critical thinkers expand their world and find their passion.”

“I’ve seen the promise that students bring, and that CC fosters,” the donor said.

The person said they have given money to the college on many occasions, and that their first gift to the school was for only $25.

“I encourage others to give back at all gift levels, because supporting this great place is a way to have impact far beyond the college’s boundaries, and far beyond this time.”

Colorado College is located at 14 East Cache La Poudre in Colorado Springs.