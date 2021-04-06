WALSENBURG, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating after three deer in Walsenburg were shot with blow darts. Officials are asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible.
A wildlife officer responded to a call on Thursday about multiple deer with darts sticking in them. The officer found three injured deer near the 100 block of East Cedar.
An adult doe had a dart through its foreleg, a young doe had a dart in its nose and another young doe had a dart just below its jaw.
The officer was able to sedate two of the deer and remove the darts. The doe with the dart in its neck ran off before it could be sedated.
“Whoever did this was intentionally inflicting pain and causing these animals to suffer,” Sauder said. “This is illegal harassment of wildlife. It’s something we take very seriously.
CPW is searching for the doe that ran away. Anyone with information about the blow darts is asked to call CPW Wildlife Officer Travis Sauder at 719-989-1027.
CPW is searching for the doe that ran away. Anyone with information about the blow darts is asked to call CPW Wildlife Officer Travis Sauder at 719-989-1027.

The person responsible could face misdemeanor charges including harassment of wildlife, hunting big game without a license, illegal taking of wildlife and reckless endangerment. Convictions can result in fines of up to $3,000 and up to 6 months in jail.
To report wildlife violations, call Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648. You can also email game.thief@state.co.us.