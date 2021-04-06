THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police say they are working to resolve a suspected hostage situation at a motel on 83rd Place. SWAT teams from Thornton and Northglenn and negotiators “are currently attempting a peaceful surrender.”
Police officials say the suspect is wanted for armed robbery. They made contact with the suspect at around 2:46 p.m. They believe the suspect is armed, but add he has not opened fire.
Police ask you avoid the area near 84th Avenue and Sherman Street, west of Interstate 25.
The motel has been evacuated.