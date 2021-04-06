DENVER (CBS4) — The American Lung Association’s annual Fight For Air Climb has new meaning this year for one participant. Damian Solorzano beat COVID-19, but it was too much for his father, John, who had chronic respiratory problems.
This year, Solorzano plans to climb 2,000 steps in memory of his dad — and raise money to end COVID-19.
Because of the pandemic, this year’s event will be held at Coors Field instead of Republic Plaza. Solorzano said he’s looking forward to being outside for the climb.
"We think it's great idea to host the event at Coors Field due to the circumstances. We're just glad that there's an event in which to participate. We definitely look forward to having some sunlight and fresh air during the Climb," he said.
Money raised at the Fight For Air Climb will fund the Lung Association’s efforts to end lung cancer and lung disease, as well as support the Lung Association’s COVID-19 Action Initiative, a $25 million investment to address COVID-19 and protect against future respiratory virus pandemics.
The Fight For Air Climb will be held May 8. Registration for the Fight For Air Climb is $35 and includes a $100 fundraising minimum. For more information, and to register, visit FightForAirClimb.org/Denver
