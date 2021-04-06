DENVER (AP) – Colorado health department officials say they will explore the possibility of coronavirus vaccine passports. As of Monday, there is no statewide program for vaccine passports.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last Friday that any potential vaccine passports would be primarily directed by private businesses. That’s the case in New York, which has partnered with a private company to implement the passport system.
Vaccine passports have become a political flashpoint in the U.S. even as they have come into use in Israel and are under development in Europe. Some Republicans in the U.S. see them as heavy-handed government intrusion.
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)